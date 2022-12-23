Submit Release
CBP Officers Seize Several Weapons and Ammunition at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers working outbound operations seized multiple weapons in two unrelated enforcement actions.

“Officers at the Camino Real International Bridge continue to excel in their targeting strategies, remaining vigilant and on the forefront of border security operations,” said Acting Port Director Michael Martinez, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The first enforcement action occurred on Friday, December 16, 2022, when officers assigned to outbound operations referred a 28-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system and physical inspection of the vehicle and all belongings, CBP officers discovered three handguns, 1,074 rounds of assorted ammunition, four magazines and three scopes.

CBP seized the weapons, ammunition, weapon accessories and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.

The second enforcement action occurred on Sunday, December 18, 2022, when officers assigned to outbound operations referred a 30-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system and physical inspection of the vehicle and all belongings, CBP officers discovered a stolen Glock 9mm pistol and a magazine.

CBP seized the weapon, magazine and the vehicle. Maverick County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.

