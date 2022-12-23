Submit Release
Entourage Effect Capital co-founder Matt Hawkins joins Jerry “J Man” Joyner for an In-Studio Chat

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry J Man Joyner welcomed Matt Hawkins of Entourage Effect Capital. Matt entered cannabis as the co-founder of EEC in 2014. He is known and respected in the industry as one of its foremost and thought-leading investors and has developed invaluable cannabis relationships as a result. Matt has spoken on countless industry panels and has discussed cannabis on media outlets such as CNBC, Fox News, Cheddar, Yahoo Finance, and Bloomberg. Prior to EEC and during his 20+ year career in private equity, Matt founded two $500M+ alternative investment firms and built deep and broad expertise in turnaround management and real estate. Hawkins is a co-founder along with Dov Szapiro and Andy Sturner.

J-Man shared, “I recently met Matt and it’s exciting for me to now have him on the show. He and his team are one of the largest if not the largest private financial investors in the cannabis space. Without Matt and his team at EEC, many of the cannabis brands gaining traction wouldn’t be. These folks are why cannabis brands are growing. It’s great to have Matt as our guest for our 21 st episode. We’re excited to share the EEC story with our partakers” he added.

About Entourage Effect Capital

Entourage Effect Capital, formerly Cresco Capital Partners, is a US private equity investment firm, dedicated to investing in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2014, the Firm has approximately $100 million in assets under management and is focused on deploying capital in strategic geographies and sectors within the cannabis space. For more information please visit www.entourageeffectcapital.com

Anel Bulbul, Executive Producer, Managing Partner
Weed And Whiskey TV
+1 907-570-2364
