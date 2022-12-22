Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds TCFC, AJRD, SAL, and SHBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

The Community Financial Corporation TCFC

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Community Financial Corporation TCFC in connection with the proposed merger of TCFC with Shore Bancshares, Inc. ("Shore"). Under the merger agreement, TCFC shareholders will receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock for each TCFC share, representing implied per-share consideration of $40.40 based upon Shore's December 21, 2022 closing price of $17.35. If you own TCFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tcfc

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD, in connection with the proposed acquisition of AJRD by L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AJRD shareholders will receive $58.00 in cash for each share of AJRD common stock owned. If you own AJRD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ajrd

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. SAL

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. SAL, in connection with the proposed merger of SAL with NBT Bancorp Inc. ("NBT"). Under the merger agreement, SAL shareholders will receive 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each SAL share, representing implied per-share consideration of $32.35 based upon NBT's December 21, 2022 closing price of $43.42. If you own SAL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sal

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI, in connection with the proposed merger of SHBI with The Community Financial Corporation. If you own SHBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shbi

