Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province: 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Promotion Conference Successfully Held

Guangdong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Promotion Conference was held in Guangzhou. As the first global investment promotion conference held in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, this investment promotion conference, with the theme of, "Investing in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for a Better Future," arranged a series of activities with distinctive features, rich contents and novel forms, aiming at fully demonstrating the development potential of the Greater Bay Area and sharing investment opportunities and development dividends of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with global investors.

2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Promotion Conference successfully held

During the conference, leaders from Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce, Invest Hong Kong, Macao Trade and Investment Institute, Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Guangdong Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, Guangdong Provincial Department of Natural Resources, Guangdong Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, Guangdong Provincial Local Financial Supervision Bureau and other departments explained and recommended the main policies of attracting investment in Guangdong in detail.

"Guangdong has the advantages of economic scale, population size, market capacity, industrial supporting facilities, convenient transportation and business environment, and has always been one of the most favored investment hotspots for global enterprises." The person in charge of Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce pointed out that at present, the main policies of attracting investment in Guangdong are summed up as "2+1," namely, two key investment directions of manufacturing industry and headquarters enterprises, and a set of combined policies.

In order to attract foreign-funded enterprises to settle in, Guangdong has launched a "package" of support policies in financial incentives, taxation, scientific and technological innovation, finance, land use, energy use, employment and environmental protection.

Up to now, Guangdong has accumulatively supported more than 200 qualified foreign-funded projects (enterprises) with special funds for foreign capital, with cash reward funds exceeding RMB 3.5 billion and the actually used foreign capital exceeding RMB 150 billion. This year, the first batch of 18 regional headquarters of multinational companies have been identified. "At present, Guangdong is studying the introduction of a stronger foreign investment support policy." The person in charge of Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce said that more multinational companies are welcome to drop their headquarters in Guangdong.

At the policy presentation meeting of the conference, the 2022 Hurun Top 100 Foreign-invested Enterprises in China and the Guide to Investment in the Greater Bay Area were officially released, and the list of 100 foreign businessmen who made great contributions to China's economy was published. The list refers to the two dimensions of the company's sales and the number of employees in China. The list shows that more than 90% of the top 100 enterprises have invested or set up subsidiaries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

As the first global investment promotion conference held in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, this investment promotion conference attracted hundreds of enterprises from more than ten countries and regions, including representatives of world-renowned enterprises.

It is reported that this conference has reached 853 cooperation projects with a total investment of 2.5 trillion yuan. On the afternoon of December 21st, 48 major projects selected by the conference were signed on site, with a total investment of 180.1 billion yuan.

In the future, global investment consultants will actively promote the investment and business environment in Guangdong, and help more global high-end talents and high-quality projects to invest and develop in Guangdong.

This conference announced the first batch of regional headquarters enterprises of multinational corporations, and awarded licenses to 18 enterprises, officially recognized them as regional headquarters of multinational corporations and fully publicized the corporate policies of Guangdong provincial headquarters.

The conference also arranged face-to-face communication activities between leaders of Guangdong Province and top management of multinational companies. Leaders listened to the development of enterprises, the layout of future investment in Guangdong and suggestions for further optimizing government services and business environment in Guangdong.

