Taurus Gold Corp. Stock Option Grant & Appointment to Management Committee

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Taurus Gold Corp. TAUR ("Taurus" or the "Company") announced the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to a director on December 15, 2022 to acquire 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.165, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on December 15, 2022. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the CSE.

The Options are exercisable any time until 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on December 15, 2027. The Options all vest immediately.

The Company also announces that, pursuant to the terms of the Second Amended and Restated Option Agreement made between Taurus and 1011308 BC Ltd. (the "1011308") in respect of the Mt. Nansen Property, Whitehorse District, Yukon (the "Property"), dated May 26, 2022, the Company was to establish a management committee on or after the First Option Exercise Date consisting of four (4) representatives, with one (1) representative being appointed by 1011308, two (2) representatives being appointed by the Company, and one (1) representative being appointed by mutual agreement of the Company and 1011308 (the "Management Committee").

Notwithstanding that the Company has not completed the exercise of the First Option, in order to most efficiently advance the exploration of the Property, on November 3, 2022, the directors of the Company determined it to be in the best interests of the Company to constitute the Management Committee, which was comprised of Mr. Trevor Harding (Chair) and Ms. Lori Walton as the Company's representatives and Mr. Richard Coglon as 1011308's representative. Effective December 22, 2022, the Company appointed Mr. Morgan Lekstrom to its Management Committee as the representative being appointed by mutual agreement of the Company and 1011308. Following Mr. Lekstrom's appointment, the Management Committee will be comprised of Trevor Harding (Chair), Richard Coglon, Lori Walton and Morgan Lekstrom.

Contact Information

Trevor Harding

President and Chief Executive Officer

Taurus Gold Corp.

Phone: 587-608-5035

#239 9768-170th Street, Edmonton, AB T5T 5L4

Email: info@taurusgold.ca

Website: https://taurusgold.ca/

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein are forward-looking, other than statements of historical fact. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", or "will continue", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Taurus Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Although Taurus Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information or statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and Taurus Gold disclaims, except as required by applicable securities laws, any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149332