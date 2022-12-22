Portions of I-94, US 52, US 281, and ND 46 closed due to winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.



This closure is due to blowing and drifting snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions.



I-94 remains closed from the Montana border to Bismarck. Several roads south of I-94 are considered blocked or impassible in the southwest portion of the state. Conditions are not expected to improve overnight.



Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. Motorists should not use GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways.



Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



