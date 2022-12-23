Michael C. Threatt Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Influential Leaders of the Year
Dr. Michael C. Threatt is the author of The Price of Bureaucracy: Removing Section 8 Landlord Pain Points through the Investment in Technology.
Influence begins with impact over legacy for me, and I understand that what I do is bigger than me.”MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine recently released its issue of the Most Influential Leaders to Follow in 2022. The issue features stories, insights, and interviews of various influential leaders who are making a mark in their respective industries.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Dr. Michael C. Threatt, is the Principal & CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC, and Senior Vice President & COO at Dothan Housing (DH). Additionally, Michael is a speaker, podcaster, author, real estate investor, coach, affordable housing professional, consultant, and licensed REALTOR® with Community 1st Real Estate in Dothan, AL.
Michael’s new book, The Price of Bureaucracy: Removing Section 8 Landlord Pain Points through the Investment in Technology, is the real estate industry’s game-changer for the Section 8 Program. Read the Book - https://a.co/d/aSNuqSU
Talking about featuring in Exeleon Magazine, Michael mentions “Being selected as the Cover Feature for Exeleon Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Leaders in Real Estate is an esteemed honor.”
He adds, “My journey to my cover feature article “What does it mean to Change the Game” starts with my concept of influence and my tireless commitment to being a positive image of change. Influence begins with impact over legacy for me, and I understand that what I do is bigger than me.”
About Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC
Dr. Threatt is the principal and CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC. Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC is a management firm that provides Section 8 Program consulting services to real estate investors, developers, landlords, nonprofits, property management companies, and public housing authorities (PHAs).
Under the leadership of Dr. Threatt, a subject matter expert (SME) in the 8 Program, the firm provides consulting and coaching for PHAs on how to Attract, Recruit, and Retain landlords in the Section 8 Program. He is also known as The Section 8 Landlord Coach™, and the firm also provides consulting and coaching for landlords and real estate investors on how to create positive cash flow, increase profit, and maximize their return on investment (ROI) by participating in the Section 8 Program.
For more information, please visit Dothan Housing at https://www.elevatehousing.com/.
