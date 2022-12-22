Read more about Arrest in Cedartown Home Invasion/Shooting Investigation

Submit Release
Polk County, Cedartown, GA (December 21, 2022) – The Polk County Police Department and the GBI arrested Brandon Lyle, age 30, of Cedartown, and charged him with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, Home Invasion, Burglary, Theft by Taking and several other offenses.

The GBI was requested by the Polk County Police Department to assist with a home invasion and shooting investigation.

On Monday, December 19, 2022, Polk County police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting and home invasion at 1029 Hutto Rd, Cedartown, GA.  Officers found a man, later identified as Antonio Johnson, age 29,  who had been shot.  Johnson was life-flighted to Grady Hospital. It was reported that the shooter (later identified as Lyle) had stolen a vehicle from the home.  While on scene, officers were dispatched to another residence on Hutto Road in reference to a burglary in progress.  Polk County police officers responded and saw Brandon Lyle armed with a firearm inside of a home.  There was a struggle and eventually Polk County police officers were able to arrest and place Lyle into custody without further incident. 

Lyle was initially charged with Aggravated Assault.  Johnson died from his injuries on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and Lyle was subsequently charged with murder.

The investigation is active and ongoing.  Once the case is done, it will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.  

