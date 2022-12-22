Submit Release
From Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

December 22

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my most sincere wishes for a happy birthday.

It is gratifying that the words you spoke two decades ago, “I believe in the happy future for Azerbaijan”, have come true. I am aware that the people of Azerbaijan highly appreciate your efforts to develop the economy and social sphere of the state, protect its foreign policy interests, and improve the well-being of your citizens.

Thanks to your skillful and firm leadership, fraternal Azerbaijan is playing an increasingly significant role in the region and in strengthening the Turkic world. Your successful chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, of which Belarus is also a member, has earned Baku international authority and well-deserved respect.

I always recall our meetings with pleasure. I value the established friendly and trusting personal relations, our constructive communication and mutual focus on close and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you good health, happiness and fresh achievements in your multifaceted and responsible activity.

Sincerely,

Alexander Lukashenko

President of the Republic of Belarus

