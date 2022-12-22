Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,789 in the last 365 days.

From Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - 22 december 2022, 13:22

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I have the honor to express my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you for a happy birthday.

Over the past years, China-Azerbaijan relations have continued to develop in a healthy and stable manner. Our cooperation in various fields is successfully and fruitfully moving forward. In September this year, we successfully held a meeting in the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan, at which important agreements were reached on developing bilateral relations, strengthening interaction in the international arena and deepening cooperation within the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

I attach great importance to the development of China-Azerbaijan relations, and I am ready to work with you to promote the sustainable and long-term development of bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

I wish you good health and prosperity.

Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

You just read:

From Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.