From Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - 22 december 2022, 14:44

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Distinguished Mr. President,

On the occasion of your birthday, I would like to wish you many happy and rewarding returns of the day.

At the same time, I would like to congratulate you on all your achievements brought to Azerbaijan, society and sport.

I wish you and your family a lot of health, joy and fulfilment.

With best regards,

Marius Vizer

President of International Judo Federation

