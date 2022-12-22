Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,835 in the last 365 days.

From Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - 22 december 2022, 15:55

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

On behalf of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, please accept heartfelt wishes for a happy birthday.

Your many years of fruitful and constructive activities have earned you the sincere gratitude of the people of Azerbaijan. Your extensive experience and outstanding personal qualities have enabled you to effectively improve the quality of life of the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, contribute to the all-round development of your country and enhance its authority in the world. Under your wise leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan is confidently moving along the path of social and economic progress.

It is beyond doubt that your balanced decisions have made a significant contribution to the deepening of integration processes and strengthening of strategic partnership and friendly relations among the CIS member states.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you good health, happiness, peace and further success in your multifaceted activities for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Dmitry Kobitsky

Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

You just read:

From Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.