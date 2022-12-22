From Dmitry Kobitsky, Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

On behalf of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, please accept heartfelt wishes for a happy birthday.

Your many years of fruitful and constructive activities have earned you the sincere gratitude of the people of Azerbaijan. Your extensive experience and outstanding personal qualities have enabled you to effectively improve the quality of life of the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, contribute to the all-round development of your country and enhance its authority in the world. Under your wise leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan is confidently moving along the path of social and economic progress.

It is beyond doubt that your balanced decisions have made a significant contribution to the deepening of integration processes and strengthening of strategic partnership and friendly relations among the CIS member states.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you good health, happiness, peace and further success in your multifaceted activities for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Sincerely,

Dmitry Kobitsky

Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly