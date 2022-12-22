Submit Release
From Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the Executive Committee – Executive Secretary of the CIS

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - 22 december 2022, 14:55

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 

Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

Please accept my heartfelt wishes for a happy birthday.

Your fruitful activity at the highest state post aimed at building an independent and prosperous Azerbaijan is worthy of utmost respect.

The strategic course being implemented under your leadership is focused at steadily increasing the authority and role of your country in the region and in the international arena.

Strengthening the economic potential and improving the quality of life of the people of your country have been the top priorities of your work.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to you for your consistent and constructive position on the issues of expanding partnerships within the Commonwealth of Independent States and for your unwavering support of the activities of the CIS Executive Committee.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you robust health, prosperity and success in your multifaceted state activity.

With deep respect,

Sergey Lebedev

Chairman of the Executive Committee – Executive Secretary of the CIS

