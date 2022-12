AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - From Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Distinguished Mr. President,

On the occasion of your birthday, I would like to wish you many happy and rewarding returns of the day.

At the same time, I would like to...

22 december 2022, 14:44