From Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan

AZERBAIJAN, December 22 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu!

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on your birthday.

The Republic of Azerbaijan is confidently moving along the path of dynamic development under your leadership today, achieving outstanding success in all areas of public life and consistently strengthening its authority in the world.

Highly appreciating the current level of the multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to specifically note your personal attention and enormous contribution to the development of interstate relations.

I have pleasant recollections of the recent meeting with you within the framework of the First Trilateral Summit of the Heads of State of Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Turkiye in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, during which the participating countries reaffirmed their commitment to the steady expansion and strengthening of cooperation between our countries both in a bilateral and multilateral format.

I am convinced that the fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully in the best traditions of friendship and good neighborliness and for the benefit of our peoples.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking advantage of this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness and family well-being, and peace, further progress and prosperity to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

With deep respect,

Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of Turkmenistan

