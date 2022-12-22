STIEBEL ELTRON launches its business in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, December 22 -

HCM CITY — STIEBEL ELTRON – one of Germany's leading providers of products and solutions for domestic hot water, water filters and renewables – has launched its business in Việt Nam.

Following the establishment, STIEBEL ELTRON introduces its six flagship product lines to local customers, including instantaneous water heaters, multi-point water heaters, storage water heaters, heat pumps, water filters and room heaters.

With an almost-100-year history, Stiebel Eltron is focusing on green technology, sustainable resources, and customer experience. With its versatile, energy-efficient, and durable products, Stiebel Eltron aims to contribute to a true sense of wellbeing in Vietnamese homes – both now and in the future.

"By launching the business in Việt Nam, we not only approach one of the most prominent markets right now in the world with a stable, steady growing economy but also keep promoting our vision of creating a significantly better quality of life in every home with our products,” said Kai Dominique Brusdeylins, General Director of STIEBEL ELTRON Vietnam.

Founded in 1924 in Germany, STIEBEL ELTRON is a pioneer of eco-friendly technologies which consistently focus on engineering quality. Its products provide high quality. This has been proven by many projects in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and many other countries throughout Europe beside to the US, South America, South Africa and the Midle East.

In in Asia-Pacific, the company is focusing on markets like Thailand, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Việt Nam.— VNS



