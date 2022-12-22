Update on Proposed Acquisition of Grupo Somar

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colo., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps” or the “Company”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, announces an update on its previously reported definitive agreement, dated as of May 16, 2022 (the “SPA”), to acquire Grupo Somar (including Grupo Farmacéutico Somar, S.A.P.I de C.V., Química y Farmacia S.A. de C.V., Gelcaps Exportadora de Mexico S.A. de C.V. and related entities) from the sellers under the SPA (the “Sellers”).



As previously reported, the Company initially expected that the closing (the “Closing”) of the acquisition of Grupo Somar by the Company (the “Acquisition”) would occur on October 14, 2022; however, on October 13, 2022, the Company was informed by the Sellers that a condition to the Closing would purportedly not be satisfied. Specifically, the Company was informed by the Sellers that, on October 7, 2022, a court in Mexico City issued an Embargo Precautorio (the “Embargo”) affecting certain shares of capital stock of Grupo Somar in connection with a pending dispute that involves an investment by a fund managed by Advent International but that is otherwise unrelated to the Sellers, Grupo Somar, the Company, or the Acquisition. The timing for resolution of the Embargo is unclear, although the Sellers have represented that they continue to work diligently towards the accomplishment of that objective.

Accordingly, the Company does not expect that the Closing will occur in 2022. The Company continues to believe the strategic rationale for the Acquisition remains attractive and is discussing with the Sellers alternatives in connection with the Acquisition and its associated timing; however, the time required for resolution of the Embargo is uncertain, is not in the Company’s control, and could result in further delays or prevent the Closing.

