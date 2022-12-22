POL 8-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Polished.com (POL) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Before Dec. 30th Deadline in Securities Class Action

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: POL) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: July 27, 2020 – Aug. 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 30, 2022







Polished.com Inc. (POL) Securities Class Action:

The action alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements in connection with Polished.com’s initial public offering (IPO), which closed on July 27, 2020.

Specifically, the complaint alleges that the IPO materials mispresented and omitted that: (1) the company would restate certain financials; (2) the company’s internal controls were inadequate; (3) the company downplayed and obfuscated internal controls issues; (4) as a result, the company would engage in an independent investigation; (5) as a result, the company would retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly financial filings in violation of NYSE listing requirements; and, (6) after the investigation commenced the company’s CEO and CFO would leave the company.

The accuracy of the IPO materials came into question on Feb. 2, 2022, when Polished.com announced the resignation of its Chief Accounting Officer (Robert D. Barry).

Then, on Aug. 15, 2022, Polished.com announced it would not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2022. The company revealed that its Audit Committee “recently began an independent investigation regarding certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company’s business operations.”

In addition, on Oct. 18, 2022, Polished.com announced the abrupt departure of its CEO (Albert Fouerti), CFO (Maria Johnson), and its COO (Elie Fouerti) effective immediately.

On Nov. 2, 2022, Polished.com revealed that the Audit Committee investigation is focused on employment and inventory management practices.

Each of these disclosures caused the price of Polished.com shares to decline, injuring investors.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Polished.com’s IPO materials failed to disclose material deficiencies in the company’s employment and inventory management practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

