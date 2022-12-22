The Real Good Food Company Announces Director Resignation

/EIN News/ -- CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (the “Company”), today announced that Deanna T. Brady has resigned as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. The resignation was at Ms. Brady’s direction given the recent evolution of Real Good Food’s product portfolio into products that are similar to those of her employer, Hormel Foods.



Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company, said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and executive management team, I wish to extend our gratitude to Deanna and thank her for her valuable contributions over the last year. She has been an extraordinary leader and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

“We are working towards identifying a replacement to fill Ms. Brady’s former roles as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, as well as a member of the Audit Committee,” concluded Freeman.

