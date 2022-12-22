Submit Release
Quantum-Si to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Dec. 22, 2022--Quantum-Si Incorporated QSI ("Quantum-Si," "QSI" or the "Company"), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that it will be participating in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place at the Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA on January 9-12, 2023.

Quantum-Si's management will present on Thursday, January 12 at 10:30 am Pacific Standard Time. The discussions will cover recent company developments, including the recently-announced commercial availability of Quantum-Si's groundbreaking Platinum™ instrument, which is the first system to enable next-generation, single-molecule protein sequencing.

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available in the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

