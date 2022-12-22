3:00 PM Update: All lanes on Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County are now open. Lane Restriction on Interstate 80 EB in Columbia County

​3:00 PM Update: All lanes on Interstate 80 eastbound in Columbia County are now open.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised the right (driving) lane and shoulder of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed at mile marker 233 (.7 miles past the Route 42/Buckhorn exit) due to a tractor trailer crash in Hemlock Township, Columbia County. The left (passing) lane remains open at this time.

Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays in travel.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting http://www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

