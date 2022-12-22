Submit Release
Concentrix Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, January 19, 2023.   The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results that same evening on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time.

The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation (Nasdaq: CNXC) is a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands including over 100 Fortune Global 500 clients and more than 125 new economy clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients by reimagining everything CX through Strategy + Talent + Technology. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.


Investor Contact:
David Stein
Investor Relations
Concentrix Corporation
david.stein@concentrix.com

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.