Biden announces last six judicial nominees of 2022

In California, Biden intends to nominate Mónica Ramírez Almadani, the president of the public interest law firm Public Counsel, and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Wesley Hsu to become federal judges in the state's Central District. Biden also is nominating San Diego Superior Court Judge Marian Gaston to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.
