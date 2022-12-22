Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,710 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Steps Up to Defend States’ Rights After Biden Admin Forces Alas­ka to Adopt Left-Wing Hunt­ing Policies

Attorney General Paxton joined a West Virginia-led cert-stage amicus brief before the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the Biden Administration’s attempts to encroach upon states’ rights and make it more difficult for Americans to hunt. 

The amicus brief opposes the Biden Department of the Interior’s misinterpretation of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (“ANILCA”) and its attempt to require Alaska to adopt the federal government’s restrictive hunting policies.  

While ANILCA does grant the federal government a limited power to manage animals on federal land, the Interior Department has exceeded that authority in preempting Alaskan hunting laws. This was done knowingly, given Congress’s prior disapproval of similar Interior overreaching regarding Alaskan hunting law. 

The brief states: “Interior has read its ANILCA authority too broadly. As Alaska’s Petition explains, five years ago Congress was forced to step in . . . . It disapproved [of] a Fish and Wildlife regulation that banned bear-baiting. . . . The National Park Service got the message, pulling back on a bear-baiting regulation. . . . Fish and Wildlife, on the other hand, has continued to cling to a separate regulation governing bear-baiting. . . . The Amici States . . . recognize that federal regulations sometimes prevail over contrary state law. But that result should only follow when Congress clearly intends it, and the circumstances here show nothing of the sort.” 

To read the full amicus brief, click here.  

You just read:

Pax­ton Steps Up to Defend States’ Rights After Biden Admin Forces Alas­ka to Adopt Left-Wing Hunt­ing Policies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.