Former Nasa executive and renowned professor Dr. Greg Autry joins Space Force Association's Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Greg Autry, a Clinical Professor of Space Leadership, Policy and Business at the Thunderbird School of Global Management and an Affiliate Professor with the Interplanetary Initiative at Arizona State University, has been appointed to the advisory board for the Space Force Association (SFA). Dr. Autry also serves as a Visiting Professor with the Institute for Security Science and Technology at Imperial College London.
When asked about his role with the Space Force Association Dr. Autry stated, “I’m excited to be joining the Space Force Association Advisory Council. The SFA serves a significant role in augmenting the capabilities of the United State Space Force by providing a unique perspective on critical space issues to military, business, and governmental leaders. SFA is also a vehicle for educating the public about the importance of maintaining national superiority in space power.”
In addition to his academic credentials, Dr. Autry served on the 2016 NASA Agency Review Team and as the White House Liaison at NASA in 2017. He was nominated by the president to serve as Chief Financial Officer of NASA in 2020. Dr. Autry also served as Chair of the Safety Working Group on the Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee (COMSTAC) at the FAA. He is currently the Vice President for Space Development of the National Space Society. He has testified to the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and presented at the Canadian Parliament.
Bill Woolf, founder and president of the Space Force Association commented on Dr. Autry’s appointment. “The Space Force Association is very pleased that Dr. Autry has decided to join our efforts in furthering our goal to achieve superior national space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat and professional services for all partners. His expertise and guidance are invaluable to our organization.”
Dr. Autry started his career as a software and network engineer and has founded and managed several businesses in the technology sector. Dr. Autry holds a B.A. from California Polytechnic University at Pomona and an MBA and Ph.D. from the Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine. For Dr. Autry’s complete bio, visit ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
The Space Force Association is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
