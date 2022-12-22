The 1st Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival Golden Jasmine Awards Announced, Denzel Washington Won Best Actor, Best Actress Went to Kristen Stewart

Recently, the winner list of the Golden Jasmine Awards at the first Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival was announced at the first World Film Industry Conference in Los Angeles. In the main competition of films from five continents, "The Power of the Dog" won the Best Global Picture, Steven Allan Spielberg won the Best Global Director with "West Side Story", Denzel Washington won the Best Global Actor with "The Tragedy of Macbeth", and Kristen Stewart won the Best Global Actress with "Spencer".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005473/en/

Woody Allen, the 87-year-old American director, screenwriter and actor, won the Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the past 60 years, he has written, directed and even acted in a number of classic films, which are loved by fans worldwide for his unique personal style and connotations.

In addition, Hungarian actress Lilla Kizlinger won Best Global Actress In a Supporting Role for "Forest: I See You Everywhere" and Japanese actor Ryohei Suzuki won Best Global Actor In a Supporting Role for "The Blood of the Wolves II". 20-year-old British actress Emilia Jones won Best Global New Actress for "Children of Deaf Adults". The other major awards in the Five Continents Film category also went to their respective winners.

In the Chinese Film category, "The Battle at Lake Changjin" won Best Chinese Picture, Yimou Zhang won Best Chinese Director for "Cliff Walkers". Meanwhile, Xi Yu, Xin Huang and Ningyu Zhao won Best Chinese Screenplay for "1921". Hanyu Zhang won Best Chinese Actor for "Chinese Doctors" and Fan Xu took Best Chinese Actress for "All About My Mother". Best Chinese Overseas Broadcasting Film went to "Raging Fire".

The Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival is a core part of the World Film Industry Conference (WFIC). Based in Macau, the WFIC is a non-profit, neutral organization co-sponsored in January 2022 by the Macau International Film Industry Research Center, the Aollywood World Film Industry Association, the Aollywood Film Workers Association and the China Film Research Institute.

The first annual meeting of the World Film Industry Conference was held in Los Angeles from December 11 to 12 this year, with a variety of activities including the Global Film Academy Deans Forum and the Global Film Producers Summit Forum.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005473/en/