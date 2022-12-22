The First Royal Maharlika Summit Emerged Triumphantly in the Philippines

The 2022 summit includes the Royal Enthronement, Maharlika Business Forum and Royal Maharlika Awards. Royalty and politicians from all over the world converged in Manila for this prestigious event held at the cultural oasis of the Sofitel Philippine Plaza overlooking the Manila Bay.

An event of immense international proportions was held in Manila on December 12, 2022, by We Care for Humanity Global, a non-profit organization based in United States, in collaboration with the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), the Royal Maharlika Summit & Awards and the Royal Enthronement was a huge success!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/dWnruiA8wyc

DOT Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar opens the festivity with a welcoming speech, “the Royal Maharlika Summit comes at the most auspicious time, as we herald to the world that the Philippines is back in business and that our country is ready to receive tourists and investments. Our message is simple, the Philippines is a good place to invest, an opportunity to rip the benefits of a vibrant economy.”

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/7WZJrJ8PY44

Ascended the thrones from the Royal House of Maguindanao were Her Royal Highness Sultana Mariam Amor Torres Mastura a.k.a. The Traveling PrincessÔ or best known as just “Maria Amor”, chairman of the Greatest Humanitarians of the World, and another Princess from the Mastura clan. The enthronement was solemnized by His Majesty Sultan Colonel Nasser Pendatun Sr., the Paramount Sultan of the Sultanate of Talik who sanctified the two Paramount Sultanas of Maharlika and the two Rajanatas of Minsupala.

Prior this ceremony, Maria Amor has been crowned as Princess of Baloi; Sultana Bae A Gaus of Minsupala; Adopted daughter of the 16 royal houses of Ranao; Bae Insalilay and Bae Naylaladladad by the Tribal Government of the Philippines and Higaonan Tribe; Amazon Princess of the Kingdom of Dahomey, Benin; Princess of Jambi Kingdom Indonesia, and Ambassador of the Kings Forum of Uganda. Sultana Maria Amor is truly an international royalty!

The Royal Maharlika Awards honored individuals or who possess greatness and excellence in the fields of philanthropy, science, arts, business, and diplomacy. It is a brotherhood of peacebuilders and protectors of the earth and is founded by HRH Sultana Maria Amor. Among the luminaries honored that evening were Dr. Abdallah Sharif (Austria), Dr. Udit Raj (India), Dr. Rahul Varma (India), Hon. Kennedy Musyoka (Kenya), H.E. Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (Kenya), Ms. Rebecca Padilla (Philippines), Commissioner Yusoph Mando (Philippines), Ms. Rosemarie Basa (Philippines), Datu Danny Mangahas (Philippines), Hon. Judge Mihai Nedelcu (Romania), Mr. Juliean Hornet (Romania), Mr. Sean Bardoo (USA) and Atty. Jeffrey Jackson (USA).

A royal induction of Cabinet Members was also performed and officiated the following exceptional individuals: Commissioner Yusoph Mando, Datu Danny Mangahas, Comm. Albert Dela, Col. Abdulsalam Donald Hongitan, Atty. Jordan Bowen, Mr. Hoa Lam- Datu, Abraham Abdullah, Heria Singon, Colleen Elizabeth Zamora, Princess Narvaisa Victoria Pendatun, Sittie Hafiza Maria Eden Zamora, Sittie Nhoor Honggitan, Shariffa Mastura, Nanielyn E Tagala and Huong Vo.

The Royal Maharlika Business Forum is a jewel with many facets including healthcare; infrastructure; information technology; agriculture; energy, and United Nations Sustainable Goals, in conjunction with PEZA represented by Mrs. Tasneem Eshmael, the Chief Corporate Communications DC. In her keynote speech, she explained the advantages of investing in the Philippines as well as the benefits of being a PEZA member.

Presenters from worldwide consisted of Alvin Pelobello for IPs Village; Udelix Gas & Oil, Ms. Rosemarie Basa for Housing Projects in the Philippines; Dr. Abdallah Sharif for Acexa Cluster and UN organization cooperation; Mr. Juliean Hornet for eHornet renewable energy; Atty. Jeffrey Jackson for immigration and job opportunities in USA; His Majesty King Constantine Mwogezi for business exchange, Hon. Udit Raj for Global Business Forum, Daria Aleksandra Pazura for trading opportunity on skincare; Rebecca Padilla for Vanilla dream project.

The summit ended with a vow from its founder that she will extend the mission and vision of the Royal Maharlika to the world not just in the Philippines.

