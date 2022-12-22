Governor Hochul Announces Transformational Projects for Amityville as Part of $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 11 transformational projects for the Village of Amityville as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award. The awards will enhance connectivity, walkability, transit access and beautification and expand small businesses and housing opportunities to promote growth of the downtown as a transit-oriented center.

"These transformational projects in the Village of Amityville will provide residents and visitors the vibrant, safe downtown they deserve," Governor Hochul said. "By connecting the unique waterfront, revitalizing transportation options, and enhancing commercial and residential streets, we can ensure Amityville is a must visit destination on Long Island for years to come."

The Village of Amityville sits at the nexus of several major Long Island transportation corridors. The Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Area's proximity to New York City, coupled with its convenient access to major transportation corridors and regional airports, provides a key asset when attracting new businesses and residents to the downtown. The Village is poised to make its compact, walkable downtown, centered on the Long Island Railroad train station, one of the premier destinations on Long Island, defined by its unique waterfront culture and historic charm. Amityville has built momentum for its revitalization through several projects, including pedestrian and bike lanes and mixed-use and residential transit-oriented developments.

The DRI investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the economy and create more opportunities on Long Island. The DRI is led by the Department of State, which provides technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects with a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI support several goals and strategies contained in the community's Strategic Investment Plan, such as—Enhancing Connectivity, Walkability, Transit Access and Beautification; and Expanding Small Business and Housing Opportunities to promote the growth of the downtown as a transit-oriented center of vibrancy and activity. The $9.7 million State investment in these projects through the DRI will leverage additional public and private investments as the revitalization process proceeds and builds momentum.

The projects include:

Enhance Connectivity, Walkability, Transit Access and Beautification

Implementing Complete Streets on Broadway - DRI Award: $5,029,000

A series of roadway and pedestrian realm improvements on Broadway from Sterling Place to Ireland Place will enhance the connectivity, walkability and safety of downtown. The traffic calming measures will include pedestrian improvements from Avon Place to West Smith Street.

Revitalizing LIRR Station and Connections to Downtown - DRI Award: $1,314,000

The LIRR station entrances and connections will be upgraded to create a more welcoming arrival for passengers, as well as clear, safe pedestrian connections between the station, downtown shops and new residential development.

Coordinating Village Wayfinding - DRI Award: $81,000

The Village will develop and install distinctive Village wayfinding signage to enhance the appearance of the downtown and improve the pedestrian experience.

Expand Small Business and Housing Opportunities to Promote the Growth of Downtown as a Transit-Oriented Center of Vibrancy and Activity

Developing a Mixed-Use Building at 21 Greene Avenue - DRI Award: $1,307,000

The former Village Hall will be redeveloped and re-purposed as a mixed-use building, increasing the total building size and adding approximately eight residential units to the existing office and commercial space. The building will also be beautified with a new mural honoring Amityville's history.

Implementing a Commercial Storefront Revitalization Fund - DRI Award: $600,000

A storefront revitalization fund will provide grants to renovate building exteriors within the DRI area. Upgrades will be in line with Village character and may include facades, entrances, awnings, lighting and signage.

Rehabilitating a Professional Office Building at 137-157 Broadway - DRI Award: $425,000

The 22,000 square foot commercial medical building with extensive downtown frontage will be renovated to better attract tenants and contribute to overall Village character. Renovations will honor historic design character and positively contribute to the overall aesthetics of the Village.

Restoring Losi's Corner with Hook & Ladder No.1 Building - DRI Award: $277,000

Three of Amityville's oldest structures will be renovated to create an interconnected, mixed-use retail and dining complex at the corner of Park Avenue and Ireland Place. Renovations will include interior and exterior of the main building, firehouse and the cottage as well as adjacent open space to accommodate retail, dining and/or museum space.

Renovating 140a Broadway into a Mixed-Use Dining & Office Building- DRI Award: $235,000

The building at 140a Broadway will be renovated and expanded using sustainable building practices to allow for a ground floor specialty dining experience with a patio for outdoor seating and a law office on the second floor.

Creating a New Eatery at 217 Broadway - DRI Award: $150,000

A vacant former pizzeria at 217 Broadway will be extensively renovated to establish a new restaurant that will add diversity to the food and beverage options downtown and generate new employment opportunities in the service and entertainment industries within the community.

Establishing an Artists' Studio at 187 Broadway - DRI Award: $142,000

Vacant commercial space on Broadway will be renovated and re-purposed into a shared studio for local performing, theater and visual artists. The new space, which will include a combined dance studio/theater and a visual arts workshop, will be made available to community members to rent on an hourly basis.

Installing an Outdoor Beer Garden at 136 Broadway - DRI Award: $140,000

An outdoor seating area will be developed to create a beer garden on the west side lot of an existing Irish Pub & Restaurant. The renovation will add additional seating featuring dining/drinking space and live music performed by local artists.

New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said, "Amityville, a scenic village in Long Island with convenient access to major transportation corridors, is a premier destination for residents and visitors from across the State. Through New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Amityville will receive a $10 million award to improve pedestrian walkways and a vital LIRR station; re-purpose buildings for retail and dining; and provide funding to assist storefronts with the renovation of building exteriors. These investments will leverage and amplify Amityville's unique assets. Congratulations to the Amityville community!

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative represents strategic investments that will reinvigorate the Village of Amityville as a vibrant, transit-based hub. By expanding opportunities for small businesses and enhancing the look and feel of the downtown district, these DRI projects will catalyze economic growth for decades to come."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "The successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative brings together state and local leaders to initiate smart, targeted investments in New York's downtown neighborhoods. The 11 awarded projects in Amityville will address the village's specific needs like enhancing walkability, renovating downtown commercial buildings, and supporting new businesses so that Amityville can reach its full potential as a vibrant and welcoming place to live and visit."

State Senator John E. Brooks said, "I am grateful to Governor Hochul for awarding this funding initiative to help develop and modernize downtown Amityville," said Senator John Brooks. "The proposed advancements will bring in some much-needed jobs and housing diversity, which will ultimately help to revitalize the economic opportunities available for all Long Islanders."

Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre said, "I can think of no better community to serve as a model for downtown revitalization than the Village of Amityville. With today's announcement, New York is reaffirming its commitment to spurring economic growth by investing in housing opportunities and walkable downtown corridors that will support our small businesses and move communities like Amityville into a new era of prosperity. I once again congratulate Mayor Dennis Siry and the entire Amityville Village Board of Trustees on this well-deserved award and thank Governor Hochuland her team for supporting the growth and vibrancy of communities like Amityville here on Long Island and throughout New York State."

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said, "Connectivity and walkability is crucial to the success and revitalization of our vibrant downtowns. Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul, Amityville is able to push forward with truly transformative projects that will promote growth for years to come."

Mayor Dennis M. Siry, Village of Amityville said, "We congratulate the winners and look forward to seeing these exciting opportunities take shape. We are grateful to New York State and all those who contributed to this grant process, from our Downtown Revitalization Committee who got the ball rolling in the very beginning to the local committee and DRI teams who guided us throughout the process. All of Amityville will benefit from this transformative funding for our downtown."

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

New York State's DRI, a cornerstone of its economic development program, transforms downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. More information on the DRI is available here.