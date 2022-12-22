Maranon Capital Becomes a Signatory to ILPA Diversity in Action Initiative

Maranon Capital, L.P. ("Maranon") announced today that it has become a signatory to the Institutional Limited Partners Association's ("ILPA") Diversity in Action initiative.

ILPA launched the Diversity in Action initiative as a means for demonstrating the industry's collective commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), by identifying both the breadth of support for DEI among both LPs and GPs as well as calling out the specific actions being undertaken and progress made over time.

"We are proud to be a signatory and look forward to collaborating and learning from our peers to make our industry more diverse and inclusive," said Laura Albrecht, Managing Director at Maranon. "This initiative aligns with Maranon's ongoing efforts of fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for our employees, partners and community."

As a signatory, Maranon is committing to specific actions that advance diversity, equity and inclusion, both within its organization and the industry more broadly. Maranon will participate in regular roundtable discussions, working groups and surveys to collectively provide the industry with greater transparency on the state of DEI today and on DEI best practices that will move private markets forward.

About ILPA

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) engages, empowers and connects limited partners to maximize their performance on an individual, institutional and collective basis. With nearly 600 member institutions representing over USD 2 trillion of private equity assets under management, ILPA is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries through best-in-class education, research, advocacy and events. For more information, please visit www.ilpa.org.

About Maranon Capital, L.P.

Maranon Capital, L.P. is an investment firm focused on private credit investments. Maranon's competitive edge is its multi-product strategies that span the balance sheet with value-added financing and equity co-investments. Since 2007, Maranon has committed over $10 billion of capital. For more information about Maranon Capital, please visit www.maranoncapital.com.

