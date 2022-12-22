Vicon Announces Valerus 22.2, Further Boosting its Unified VMS Platform

As the hub of an integrated security solution, Valerus continues to provide features users count on to make their job easier and more intuitive. Valerus 22.2 further enhances Vicon's unified platform for controlling video, access control, LPR, and other integrated applications.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vicon Industries, Inc., a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. CETX CETXP))), designer and manufacturer of video surveillance and access control software, hardware, and components, announced today the latest release of its Valerus VMS. These latest Valerus updates further enhance Vicon's holistic, unified platform strategy, and give users more control over video searches, storage, and display.

Cloud archiving. Vicon has teamed up with several of the industry's mainstream cloud storage service providers to offer cloud archiving. Now users can combine the performance of local recording with the convenience of storage in the cloud for secure, scheduled, automatic archiving. Users can archive their video, audio, and data directly to a cloud drive, where it can be safely stored and seamlessly accessed, with longer retention times. This also allows users to be compliant with video retention regulations.

Virtual Matrix Display Control (VMDC). VMDC—which has traditionally been a popular feature with Vicon's legacy ViconNet VMS users—is now available in Valerus. For facilities that leverage a Security Operation Center (SOC), VMDC provides that single point of contact for controlling a large number of monitors, or a monitor wall, through one interface, eliminating the need to manage each Client individually. Users can set up and control the displays of all connected monitors, regardless of where those monitors are physically located—in the control room, in another building, or across the globe.

VAX Access Control I/O management. Boosting Vicon's single pane of glass approach, which is one of their differentiators in the industry, the Valerus/VAX integration now supports VAX I/Os. When Vicon's VAX Access Control is integrated with Valerus, the VAX I/Os will function just like other system resource on the Valerus tree and map. For example, pressing a panic button that's configured in VAX will trigger an alarm in Valerus, along with the corresponding video, and users will see the location of that panic button on the map.

Advanced LPR and VAX search filters. While Valerus already has a tight integration with Vicon's LPR and Access Control platforms, several advanced search features are now available to help deliver more meaningful search results, eliminate the noise, and ultimately save users time searching.

"The goal of any good VMS is to ensure that you spend as little time in front of it as possible," said Louis Rabenold, Director of VMS Products. "That might sound counter-intuitive, but if you're spending too much time sifting through events, downloading archived video from various locations, and configuring your Security Operation Center monitors, the VMS has fallen short of its goals."

About Vicon Industries, Inc.

Vicon is a proud Cemtrex company, a leading technology partner of the world's most influential brands dedicated to empowering them with innovative technology that drives their businesses and products. Since 1967, Vicon has been a leading provider of mission-critical security surveillance systems. The innovative company provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the United States and around the world. It delivers a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions.

