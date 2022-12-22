Holiday Shopping Event in Pasadena Spreads Cheer to Families in Need

Marquez Wealth Management of Raymond James is proud to announce its upcoming annual Heart of Angels "Holidays from the Heart" event. This year's event will help provide a Christmas shopping experience to underprivileged families in the Pasadena and Los Angeles area.

There is nothing quite like Christmas shopping and the look of awe in a child's eyes when they see the toy they've always wanted. So this winter, Hearts of Angels, a non-profit organization, is providing 40 families with a complete holiday shopping experience. The event will take place at Tournament Park in Pasadena and will feature 10 stations for families to "shop" in. Food and entertainment are also provided for everyone. The goal is to create a magical experience for these children and their families.

Each station will provide families with basic necessities, winter gear, school supplies, technology and gadgets, favorite snacks, blankets and of course, toys. Children will get the opportunity to go on a free "shopping spree" and pick out gifts they love the most from the stations. Although many of us take shopping for granted, some families don't usually experience it. Shopping for these families are mainly buying things not for wants but for needs.

Heart of Angels is excited to give 155 people in need the experience of finally getting themselves a little something nice this holiday season.

Holidays from the Heart program held its first event in 2007 and began by serving just two families. Fifteen years later, Heart of Angels and their Holidays from the Heart events have sponsored hundreds of families in the Pasadena and Los Angeles communities by providing them with everything from food to clothing and gifts. Hearts of Angels is run entirely by volunteers and generous donors who strive to fill underprivileged families and children's holiday season with love, laughter, and wonder.

For more information on how to support, donate, and volunteer with Heart of Angels, email heartofangelscharity@gmail.com or visit our website.

Marquez Private Wealth of Raymond James - 2 North Lake Ave., Suite 910, Pasadena, CA 91101

