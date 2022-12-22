Biopsy Devices Market Size Expected to Reach USD 3.96 Bn and Registering 7.3% CAGR by Forecast 2029
Biopsy Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product, guidance technique, application and end userPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Biopsy Devices Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The most up-to-date technology was used in conjunction with expert industry knowledge and practical, effective, and innovative solutions to develop this Biopsy Devices report. Market penetration-increasing tactics such as new product releases, geographical expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions are discussed. This study of the Biopsy Devices market focuses on numerous submarkets that are anticipated to grow rapidly in terms of revenue throughout the study's approximate forecast time frame. The report's research, analysis, and insights give you a clear picture of the market from which to make informed business decisions.
Over, the years, the burden of various types of cancer has significantly increased. Cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths across the globe, in 2020. Surging cases of various types of cancers globally is further resulting in increased demand for effective treatment and rising awareness regarding the availability of diagnostic and screening procedures. Owing to the extensive applications of biopsy devices, the demand for these devices will substantially growth over the forecasted period.
Global Biopsy Devices Market was valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.96 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “Breast biopsy” accounts for the largest application segment in the biopsy devices market within the forecasted period owing to the surging prevalence of breast cancer and growth in awareness about the disease. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Segmentation:
The biopsy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, guidance technique, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments
Procedure Trays
Localization Wires
Other Products
On the basis of product, the biopsy devices market is segmented into needle-based biopsy instruments, procedure trays, localization wires and other products. The needle-based biopsy is sub-segmented into core biopsy devices, aspiration biopsy needles and vacuum-assisted biopsy devices. Core biopsy devices are further sub-segmented into core biopsy guns and core biopsy needles. Vacuum-assisted biopsy devices are sub-segmented into vacuum-assisted biopsy systems and vacuum-assisted biopsy needles.
Guidance Technique
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy
Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy
MRI-Guided Biopsy
Other Guidance Techniques
On the basis of guidance technique, the biopsy devices market is segmented into ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, MRI -guided biopsy and other guidance techniques.
Application
Breast Biopsy
Lung Biopsy
Colorectal Biopsy
Prostate Biopsy
Other Applications
On the basis of application, the biopsy devices market is segmented into breast biopsy, lung biopsy, colorectal biopsy, prostate biopsy and other applications. Breast biopsy registers the largest share of the market due to surging prevalence of breast cancer and growth in awareness about the disease.
End User
Hospitals
Academic and Research Institutes
Diagnostic and Imaging Centres
On the basis of end user, the biopsy devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, academic and research institutes and diagnostic and imaging centers.
Key Market Players:
Some of the major players operating in the biopsy devices market are BD, (U.S.), Cook (U.S.), Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (U.S), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany), Argon Medical Devices Inc., (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), INRAD, Inc. (U.S.), and Medtronic (Ireland) among others.
