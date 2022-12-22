Governor Ivey Shows Gratitude for Corrections Officers, Makes Surprise Visit to Two Facilities

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week stopped by two of the Alabama Department of Corrections’ (ADOC) major correctional facilities to demonstrate her appreciation and support for correctional officers and support staff. She made surprise visits to Kilby Correctional Facility and Tutwiler Women’s Facility.

During her visits, which occurred during shift changes, she individually met, exchanged handshakes and offered words of encouragement and appreciation with each present correctional staff member. Governor Ivey demonstrated her gratitude for their dedicated service to the state by presenting each member with an official Governor’s Challenge Coin.

After visiting with the ADOC employees at both facilities and thanking them for their unwavering hard work, Governor Ivey shared this message on Wednesday.

“The work of correctional staff is not easy. In fact, it may just be one of the toughest jobs in the country, absent of the recognition that is beyond well-deserved,” said Governor Ivey. “Corrections officers and support staff play a vital role in keeping our families and communities safe, while providing opportunities for rehabilitation to the inmates willing to better themselves. The work they do each and every day is essential to our public safety, and their necessary contributions are something we should never take for granted.”

ADOC has a diverse workforce of more than 3,000 people serving as correctional officers, supervisors, healthcare professionals, chaplains, counselors and support staff. In addition to the 15 major correctional facilities, there are 11 Work Release and Community Work Centers located throughout the state.

ADOC Commissioner John Hamm, appointed by Governor Ivey on January 1, 2022, after acquiring 35 years of law enforcement experience, noted the demanding, ample duties of correctional staff, along with Governor Ivey’s leadership in recognizing and commending their line of work.

“Working in Corrections can be compared to managing a small city where you provide all of the food, laundry, utility and maintenance services, while also providing security and protection to the public and incarcerated,” said Commissioner Hamm. “I thank Governor Ivey for her constant recognition and support of our correctional staff. They are essential to day-to-day operations, and without them, safety, security and successful rehabilitation wouldn’t be possible.”

