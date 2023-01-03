New College of Florida Grad Student Earns Prestigious Quad Fellowship
Quad Fellowship honorees "demonstrate academic excellence, exceptional results in their field, and a desire to use their talents to promote collective good."
This is the type of fellowship that can change my life and career. As a first-generation student from a small town who has never been out of the country before, this presents a tremendous opportunity.”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joshua Ingram, a New College of Florida Master’s student, was one of 100 winners selected from more than 3,200 entries from four countries – the United States, Japan, India and Australia - in the 2023 Quad Fellowship.
The Quad Fellowship supports Master’s and Ph.D. students in STEM fields – 25 from each of the four countries. This first-of-its-kind scholarship program is designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists.
Each Quad Fellow receives a one-time award of $50,000, plus $25,000 in additional support which can be used for tuition, research, fees, books, room and board, and other related academic expenses. In addition, all 100 of those chosen will continue their studies in the United States and will participate in an international STEM residential program in Melbourne, Australia in the summer of 2023.
“This is the type of fellowship that can change my life and career,” Joshua said. “As a first-generation student from a relatively small town, who has never been out of the country before, this presents a tremendous opportunity. Being exposed to these different cultures will change my life on a personal level. And professionally, it will undoubtedly change the trajectory of my life, just like the REU (research experiences for undergraduates) did.
Joshua earned his bachelor’s degree in statistics and applied mathematics, and is now enrolled in New College’s Applied Data Science graduate program, with his main research interest in astrostatistics, a crossover between astrophysics and statistics.
Joshua’s statistics professor, undergraduate advisor, thesis supervisor and now interim director of the Applied Data Science graduate program is Dr. Bernhard Klingenberg. “Joshua has tremendous initiative and drive, and has always found exciting opportunities for himself,” Dr. Klingenberg said.
Joshua applied to the Quad Fellowship with the help of Duane Smith, who works in the New College office of Career Engagement and Opportunity.
“I knew Josh from working with him before on other applications,” Smith said. “So, when I learned about the Quad Fellowship, and what the Quad Fellowship was looking for – individuals who will use science to have a positive impact on society - I sent him the information, thinking that it would be a good fit.”
Smith adds that the monetary award is there to support their education, but the fellowship is designed to facilitate the interaction between those who will be the next generation of leaders in their particular disciplines. “It will also give these students an international perspective that will be crucial to their success in 21st century technology. Building these connections will impact the entirety of Joshua’s career,” Smith said.
Joshua will be graduating with his master’s degree at the end of the summer of 2023, and has applied to Ph.D. programs around the country, including Carnegie Mellon and Harvard.
Founded in Sarasota in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and the Honors College of Florida. New College provides students with limitless, original opportunities for success through a highly individualized education that integrates academic rigor with career-building experiences. New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors in arts, humanities and sciences; a master’s degree program in data science; and certificates in technology, finance, and business skills.
