InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Announces its HearingAssist Brand of FDA-Registered OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids on CVS.com

InnerScope Launched its HearingAssist Brand of Over-the-Counter Rechargeable Hearing Aids on CVS.com and in Selected CVS Stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, CA, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid space today announced its subsidiary HearingAssist, America's #1 Affordable OTC Hearing Aid Brand had launched its FDA-Registered Over-the-Counter ("OTC") Rechargeable Hearing Aids ("HearingAssist Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids") on CVS.com. In addition, HearingAssist OTC Hearing Aids was also launched in eight selected CVS pharmacy locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

CVS Pharmacy locations that have in-store stock of HearingAssist Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids:

4 Broadway Road, Dracut, MA

63 Canal Street, Millbury, MA

207 Market Street, Brighton, MA

2340 Gar Highway, Swansea, MA

652 South Street Wrentham, MA

11 Main Street, Wakefield, RI

4255 Quaker Lane, North Kingstown, RI

1285 S. County Trail, East Greenwich, RI

The launch of HearingAssist Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids on CVS.com is the latest in a series of launches with CVS and CVS.com. InnerScope had previously announced the launch of its iHEAR Brand of OTC Hearing Aids on CVS.com earlier this month. Moreover, InnerScope having both HearingAssist and iHEAR brands of OTC Hearing Aids listed on CVS.com will give a greater market presence within the OTC hearing aid category in CVS and on CVS.com.

HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids with models that offers the most affordable currently on the market featuring Bluetooth® wireless app-controlled with full audio streaming using a smartphone for hands-free phone calls and listening to music or podcasts. HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids deliver a clear and crisp sound for hearing conversations on the phone, in a group setting, or in a noisy environment. HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids starting at $499 a pair, have the same high-end technology features as hearing aids sold and fit by hearing healthcare professionals for $5,000 or more.

"This latest launch of HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids with CVS and on CVS.com is a result of our continuing efforts to execute our wholesale distribution plan," said Matthew Moore, President, and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "Having both InnerScope's Hearing Assist and iHEAR OTC Hearing Aid brands listed on CVS.com and HearingAssist Rechargeable OTC Hearing Aids in eight selected CVS pharmacies expands InnerScope's category presence within CVS's OTC Hearing Aid market segment. We believe that when customers compare all the features of HearingAssist and iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids deliver against the cost and features of the other competitors, we will come out ahead."

HearingAssist OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids on CVS.com and in selected CVS Pharmacy locations:

Please Click on the Links for More Info:

Please Click the Link to access the complete page with all four iHEAR OTC Rechargeable Hearing Aids models: https://www.cvs.com/shop/home-health-care/hearing-amplification/hearing-aids/q/iHEAR/br

About CVS Health®

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of OTC Hearing Aids, Hearing Aid Accessories & Hearing Health-Related Products ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its B2C and B2B business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective and affordable hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader since 2008 in the DTC hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the OTC hearing aid market by selling advanced Hearing Products through Walmart and many other major retailers and pharmacy chains.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale distribution channels: Walmart Vision Centers, Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , CVS.com RiteAid.com , BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Fingerhut.com, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Hartig Drug, Food City, Cardinal Health™ at-Home, Carewell.com FSAStore.com, HSAStore.com, WellDeservedHealth.com, and Topco Associates representing 1000's of stores. Coming soon: Wakefern Food Corp. / ShopRite, SpartanNash / VG's Grocery / Family Fare / Martin's Super Markets. More in-store and online Hearing Products will soon launch with major retailers and pharmacy chains.

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies' latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit:

http://iheardirect.com

http://hearingassist.com

For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock page:

https://twitter.com/inndstock

Contact:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@innd.com

833-788-0506

www.innd.com

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com