The Effect of Intellectual Property Decisions on the Future of Life Science

Formaspace builds custom laboratory installations at our factory headquarters in Austin, Texas. Shown above is an installation at a research lab featuring a continuous 24-foot-long stainless steel countertop. Talk to your Formaspace Design Consultant today for expert assistance in planning your next laboratory project or renovation. Formaspace mobile workbenches and desks helped genetic researchers safely handle the delicate, expensive equipment used to decode the human genome.

With new advances in artificial intelligence, see what blockbuster decisions could come next from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The 1970 revision added the provision that farmers could collect seeds from the (patented) crops they planted without infringing the patent.” — Formaspace