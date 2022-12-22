Supreme Court Special Session in Honor of the Late Darolyn Lendio Heim January 4, 2023

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Supreme Court will convene in special session to honor the late Darolyn Lendio Heim, Judge of the District Court of the First Circuit, on:

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Supreme Court Courtroom

Aliʻiōlani Hale

417 S. King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

The special session is anticipated to last approximately one hour, and will include remarks from representatives of the Judiciary and the legal community.

This event will be open to the public with first-come seating in the courtroom and overflow viewing available in room 101 on the first floor of Ali`iōlani Hale. It will also be livestreamed on the Judiciaryʻs YouTube channel.