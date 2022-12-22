Supreme Court Special Session in Honor of the Late Darolyn Lendio Heim January 4, 2023
HONOLULU — The Hawaii Supreme Court will convene in special session to honor the late Darolyn Lendio Heim, Judge of the District Court of the First Circuit, on:
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Supreme Court Courtroom
Aliʻiōlani Hale
417 S. King Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
The special session is anticipated to last approximately one hour, and will include remarks from representatives of the Judiciary and the legal community.
This event will be open to the public with first-come seating in the courtroom and overflow viewing available in room 101 on the first floor of Ali`iōlani Hale. It will also be livestreamed on the Judiciaryʻs YouTube channel.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.