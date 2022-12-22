Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,638 in the last 365 days.

Kosta Boda In Collaboration With SNS

Basketball Meets Artistic Glass

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The historically acclaimed design and crystal glass manufacturer Kosta Boda is excited to collaborate with the internationally known Sneakers and Stuff (SNS) by launching a new and unique coupe crystal glass.

From traditional craftsmanship to the creation of modern art and design objects, the Swedish brand, Kosta Boda, has remained the largest crystal manufacturer since its establishment in 1742. After almost 300 years, Kosta Boda joined forces with SNS, mixing both brands' DNA by designing a one-of-a-kind champagne glass dubbed "Champs" (Champagne + Champion = Champs). The Champ glass is inspired by the offseason, where athletes and the public recharge with a glass of bubbles, and the coupe takes influence from the net of a basketball hoop. The glass is mouth-blown and handmade in Sweden, making each of the 1,000 glasses uniquely beautiful.

The Champs glass is available as a set of 2, accompanied by a premium cotton tee and a basketball with co-branded artwork that celebrates the collaboration. 

To view visual content from SNS x Kosta Boda, click HERE. 

About Kosta Boda

Kosta Boda is a historically celebrated crystal brand that offers bold, brave, and artistic glass and interior design objects derived from Swedish design tradition. Since the first furnace was ignited at Kosta Glassworks in 1742, Kosta Boda has produced premium glassware for royalty and nobility. Today, the progressive assortment also targets the modern lifestyle with products essential to everyday life. Kosta Boda is one of the largest art glass suppliers in the world that works with internationally acclaimed artists such as Bertil Vallien, Kjell Engman, and Åsa Jungnelius.

Learn more at: www.kostaboda.us.

About SNS

SNS was founded in 1999 out of love and curiosity for the culture and life around Sneakers, Fashion, Art, Music, and Basketball. Today SNS is a global brand with a physical presence in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, London, Berlin, and Stockholm. SNS works through four main pillars: SNS Brand, SNS Entertainment, SNS Retail, and SNS Cares, all focused on Culture, Creativity, and Community with the goal to connect locally in a global way. 

Learn more at: www.sneakersnstuff.com/en.

Contact Information:
Emon Maasho
CEO
emon@orrefors.us
(856)-296-0472

Emma Ros
Marketing Coordinator
emma@orrefors.us
(609)-682-4063

Related Images






Image 1: Kosta Boda x SNS


SNS Coupe Glass



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Kosta Boda x SNS

Kosta Boda x SNS

You just read:

Kosta Boda In Collaboration With SNS

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.