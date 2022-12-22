Unlock the value of NFTs, without selling them Introducing Liqd, a new NFT marketplace

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new non-fungible token liquidity platform Liqd, is launching with over $500k in instant liquidity available for early users.





Liqd empowers individuals who hold blue chip NFTs to unlock their value, without selling them. With key product features that are set to launch in the following weeks, Liqd aims to disrupt the NFT liquidity space with its three-staged rollout launch.

Liqd provides a platform for lending and borrowing of NFTs. Currently, the value of an NFT is locked up and can only be liquified if its owner sells the asset off, meaning they no longer benefit from any increase in its value.

Liqd solves this problem. It enables NFT holders to unlock liquidity by borrowing against the value of their asset, and in turn, brings about a peer-to-peer lending opportunity for individuals to lend capital for a set interest rate, backed by the value of the borrower’s underlying NFT asset.

The Liqd platform benefits two different groups - borrowers and lenders. NFT holders are borrowers, and can use the platform to acquire a customised loan which is backed by the value of their NFT asset. Lenders are liquid crypto holding individuals looking to make risk-free interest on their capital, and potentially acquire a bluechip NFT for a fraction of its market price.

Those looking to leverage the value of their NFT to obtain liquid capital can do so by simply posting their asset publicly on Liqd, alongside details of its value and the loan they’d like to secure. Lenders can browse the NFTs available, and make loan offers against any assets of interest. Borrowers then have the power to select any interested lender, form a loan agreement with them for the agreed amount, timeframe and set interest rate. Liqd then holds the borrower’s NFT in a secure lock-up for the agreed duration of the loan.

At the end of the loan timeframe, borrowers will need to repay the loaned capital to the lender, with the additional interest. Should repayment fail, the borrower’s NFT will be transferred into the ownership of the lender - allowing them to acquire a blue chip NFT for a fraction of its market price.





On the launch, a founder of Liqd said: “The number of NFT holders has grown exponentially in the past two years, from approximately 460,000 in 2020 to over 4.6 million in 2022. They’re an extremely popular, and often valuable asset to hold, but have one major flaw - they’re illiquid. Liqd allows users to put their NFTs to work, by taking out a loan from a peer, backed by the value of their NFT. Put simply it’s a traditional lending and borrowing model, adjusted for the NFT generation.”

Liqd has partnered with Nabu, the NFT valuation platform, to ensure that lenders have an accurate and up-to-date valuation of their NFT when using the Liqd platform. To help make the lending and borrowing process even simpler, Liqd has integrated with Unstoppable Domains providing completely ownable domain names to Liqd investors which can be used instead of complicated wallet addresses.

Accompanying the launch of Liqd, Balance has unveiled 350 NFT Passes - free NFTs which allow holders to access unique perks on the Liqd platform, such as discounts on transaction and system fees.



Liqd is employing a three-staged rollout plan with $500k+ instant liquidity loans already available to early users. These users will get a first look at new features and benefit from incentives and initiatives.



About Company:

Liqdnft.com is a decentralized peer-to-peer NFT lending platform that allows NFT holders to collateralize their bluechip NFTs and secure a loan, hassle-free. With Liqd, investors can unlock the actual value of their NFTs without selling them.

Balance.capital organization plays a key role in outlining Liqd’s strategic market positioning and facilitating growth, development, and integration.

Company: Liqd Name: Dusky Allen Email: info-at-liqdnft.com Company: Balance Name: Nolan Davies Email: info-at-balance.capital Company: Nabu Name: Cheslav Zhuravsky Email: hello-at-nabu.xyz