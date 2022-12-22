Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,623 in the last 365 days.

Join MDC for a free New Year’s Eve guided birding hike Dec. 31 at Parkville

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Head outdoors on New Year’s Eve with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free guided Winter Birding Hike from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Parma Woods Range and Training Center at Parkville. Winter is a good time to go birding. Leaves are off the trees and shrubs, making it easier to spot birds and see the feather markings that help identify them.

Parma Woods is 200 acres in size. Beyond the staffed shooting range and education center are hiking trails wind through forest with some moderate slopes. Much of the area is on a forested ridge with the Missouri River valley to the west and the Brush Creek valley to the east. Cody Phillips, MDC outdoor education center specialist, will lead the casual hike. Participants will learn about Missouri’s resident winter birds. Hikers should bring binoculars if they have them, and MDC can provide some field glasses.

This hike is open to participants ages 8 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4x6.

You just read:

Join MDC for a free New Year’s Eve guided birding hike Dec. 31 at Parkville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.