When the Weather Outside is Frightful...Find an Online Appointment with IowaWORKS

Jack Frost need not stand in the way of your job search.

As winter deepens and the roads sometimes turn tricky, Iowa Workforce Development wants to remind you that you need not be on the physical site of an IowaWORKS job center to take full advantage of all the services that IowaWORKS offers.

All IowaWORKS centers have online appointments available for job seekers who are housebound or too concerned about inclement weather to venture out. Any Iowan seeking help with a job search can register for an appointment with a career planner or sign up for workshops on topics such as resume writing, job interviewing, or improving your financial literacy.

For more information, visit IowaWORKS and review the calendar of upcoming events. Or, simply contact your local IowaWORKS office and ask for help.