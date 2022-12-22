Assisted Living Facilities and License Offered for Sale at Public Auction by Redfield Group Auctions

North Carolina facility includes licensure through 2023

/EIN News/ -- RAINBOW CITY, Ala., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two furnished assisted living facilities will be sold at online auction with bidding ending December 29 at 3 p.m. The real estate is located in Kenansville, North Carolina, and in Natural Bridge, Virginia.

Notably, the Kenansville facility has no residents and is not operating but is licensed through December 31, 2023. A person acquiring the property, or their designee may apply for a license to operate the property as a licensed adult care home.

"The North Carolina facility has a license in place and ready for a new operator and either facility could have multiple uses such as ALF or rehab clinics. This is a huge opportunity with the minimum bid being only $200,000 per location," says auctioneer and president of Redfield Group Auctions, Mike Fisher, CAI, AARE, CES, ATS, GPPA.

Property 1 is Wellington Park at 329 Cooper St, Kenansville, North Carolina. It is an 80-bed assisted living facility with 17,800+/- square feet on 3.1 acres. This facility is being sold furnished. The property was previously listed at $3,200,000 and is selling subject to a minimum bid of only $200,000.

Although Wellington Park currently has no residents and is not operating, it is licensed through December 31, 2023 (license number HAL-031-020). A person acquiring the property, or their designee may apply for a license to operate the property as a licensed adult care home in accordance with Article 1, Chapter 131D of the North Carolina General Statutes and applicable rules found at Title 10A, Chapter 13, Subchapter F of the North Carolina Administrative Code.

Property 2, which is known as The Manor at Natural Bridge, is located at 5615 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge, Virginia. It is a previously licensed 57-bed assisted living facility with 11,300+/- square feet. It is also being sold furnished and the minimum bid is only $200,000.

