MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries advisory committees to meet in January

MOREHEAD CITY

Dec 22, 2022

Five advisory committees to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in January. The meetings will be held by WebEx and streamed on YouTube.

Those who wish to attend a meeting online and speak during the public comment period must pre-register. The deadline for registration for online public comment is noon the day of the meeting.

A listening station will be set up for each meeting at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, in Morehead City. Those who wish to submit public comment from the listening station should register on site by 6 p.m. the night of the meeting.

Meeting Date Time WebEx Registration Deadline Listening Station Comment Sign-up Northern Regional Advisory Committee Jan. 10 6 p.m. Noon, Jan. 10 5-6 p.m., Jan. 10 Southern Regional Advisory Committee Jan. 11 6 p.m. Noon, Jan. 11 5-6 p.m., Jan. 11 Finfish Advisory Committee Jan. 12 6 p.m. Noon, Jan. 12 5-6 p.m., Jan. 12 Shellfish/Crustacean Advisory Committee Jan. 17 6 p.m. Noon, Jan. 17 5-6 p.m., Jan. 17 Habitat & Water Quality Advisory Committee Jan. 18 6 p.m. Noon, Jan. 18 5-6 p.m., Jan. 18

Agendas and registration links can be found on the MFC Advisory Committee Meetings webpage.

All five committees are scheduled to discuss the fundamentals of stock assessments and receive an update on Draft Supplement A to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1. The draft supplement includes various proposals for a commercial and recreational season closure to end overfishing in the striped mullet fishery.

Additionally, the Shellfish/Crustacean Advisory Committee will discuss a proposed revision to the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 that would modify the list of devices approved for use in Diamondback Terrapin Management Areas. The modification would allow for the use of a new device invented by North Carolina fishermen.