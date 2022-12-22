Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market are PetCure Oncology, Elekta AB, Accuray, Varian Medical Systems, C.R.

Bard Inc., Nanovi Radiotherapy A/S, and Ion Beam Applications SA.

The global veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market is expected to grow from $2.02 billion in 2021 to $2.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market is expected to grow to $3.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.9%.

A veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market includes revenues earned by entities by veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system that are used in the treatment of cancers and other issues that affect the brain, neck, lungs, liver, spine, and other areas of the body of pets and animals.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

A veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system refers to a form of external radiation therapy that positions the patient precisely while administering a single, high dosage of radiation to a tumour.

North America was the largest region in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market in 2021. The regions covered in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery systems are microsurgical instrumentation, optical or viewing instruments, and other products.Microsurgical instrumentation refers to surgical tools that are held in the hand and are made especially for microsurgical and delicate procedures, holding fragile tissues, tendons, and blood vessels.

The various modality involved are gamma knife, linear accelerator, particle beam radiation therapy, and cyber knife that are used for canine, feline, and other applications. The different end users include hospitals, contract research organizations (CROs), and others.

The rise in the pet population is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market going forward.A pet refers to an animal that keep in the house for enjoyment and company.

The veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system aids in the treatment of tumors in pets with a variety of head sizes and shapes.For instance, according to the survey, named 'The Market for Pet Owners' of over 2,000 pet owners in the USA in October 2020, conducted by The American Veterinary Medical Association, a US-based not-for-profit association representing veterinarians in the US, 45% of households had dogs in 2020.

In 2019, between 83.7 million and 88.9 million dogs were reported to be kept as pets, and 26% of households had cats. Therefore, the rise in the pet population is driving the growth of the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market.Major players operating in the market are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market.

For instance, in June 2020, Accuray Incorporated, a US-based manufacturer of radiotherapy systems, launched the CyberKnife S7 system, the latest generation of the company's CyberKnife radiation therapy platform.Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments are administered by the robotic radiation therapy system in a 15-minute time frame.

It tackles neurological diseases as well as benign and malignant cancers throughout the body.In order to tailor radiation administration in real-time to the patient and/or tumor movement, S7 leverages Accuray's Synchrony motion-synchronization technology.

The system's unique robotic architecture enables the delivery of radiation from possibly thousands of different angles.

In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers, a Germany-based healthcare company, acquired Varian Medical Systems for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition increases Siemen's influence on the world of healthcare and solidifies its position as a reliable partner for clients and patients throughout the full cancer care continuum as well as for many of the most dangerous illnesses.

Varian Medical Systems is a UK-based healthcare company providing stereotactic radiosurgery systems for veterinary use.

The countries covered in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

