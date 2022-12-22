SIGNAL RESTORATION SERVICES NAMED A WINNER OF THE MICHIGAN TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

Troy, MI, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal Restoration Services, the leader in emergency response and property damage restoration in the industrial, healthcare, education, government, hospitality, multi-family, and retail industries, today announced that they have been named among the Top Workplaces 2022 by The Detroit Free Press.

"We're incredibly proud of this award. The talent and culture here at Signal have been contributing factors to our organization's success," said Signal Co-CEO Frank Torre. "It's important to us that we create an environment where our team wants to come to work each day and work hard for our clients."

"Working with such a talented group of people is truly an honor," added Signal Co-CEO Mark Davis. "Signal employees are dedicated to making a lasting impact on our industry. We operate under the belief and mission of treating each other like customers, delivering relentless customer service to our teammates, our clients and the various communities we serve on a daily basis."

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The confidential survey, administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC, uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

***

About Signal Restoration Services

Signal is a world-class property restoration general contractor, providing relentless customer service throughout North America and the Caribbean. The company services projects from our regional offices and Rapid Response locations from coast-to-coast. Signal specializes in fire, water, storm, mold, hurricane, earthquake, emergency, and reconstruction services, servicing clients in all industries, including healthcare, education, government, hospitality, multi-family, retail, and industrial. Signal's mission is to provide relentless customer service to all clients. Signal strives to immediately and consistently deliver exceptional results whenever and wherever disaster strikes.

Signal is always OnCall 24 | 7 | 365.

For more information, please call us at 800.533.9898 or visit signalrestoration.com.

Media Contact

Marie Neal

VP, Marketing & Communications Signal Restoration Services

mneal@signalrestoration.com

T – 703-343-6339

###

Marie Neal Signal Restoration Services 703-343-6339 mneal@signalrestoration.com