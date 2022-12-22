Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,730 in the last 365 days.

Mérieux NutriSciences Announces Acquisition of Food Technology Consulting in Canada

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a world leader in Food Safety and Quality, announces today the acquisition of Food Technology Consulting International Inc., a Canadian Food Safety consulting, training, and auditing solutions provider.

Mérieux NutriSciences Announces Acquisition of Food Technology Consulting in Canada

With more than 20 years of experience, Food Technology Consulting offers the quality, credibility, and confidentiality necessary to support the development, implementation, and maintenance of effective food safety programming. Their accredited and experienced consultants, trainers, and auditors create added value to client partners. Its history to provide tailored value-added solutions and long-standing partnerships with customers make them an ideal fit.

This acquisition diversifies the service offering and expands Mérieux NutriSciences' footprint in Canada to better serve this region.

"We are enthusiastic about having the talented team at Food Technology Consulting join us and welcome them to our network," said Sébastien Moulard, President of Mérieux NutriSciences, North America. "This acquisition supports our position as a major player in the consulting market and strengthens our presence in Canada."

"Over the last two decades, our mission has been to become the undisputed leader in food safety and quality in the food industry. This agreement brings us one step closer to accomplishing this goal," said Ivana Roskic, Food Technology Consulting International, Inc.

About Mérieux NutriSciences: A world player in food safety and quality for more than 50 years, Mérieux NutriSciences is present in 27 countries through more than 100 laboratories. As part of Institut Mérieux, Mérieux NutriSciences offers analytical and product development solutions to prevent health risks related to the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industry. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com/na

About Food Technology Consulting International, Inc: Experienced consultants, trainers and auditors at Food Technology Consulting create added value to support the development, implementation and maintenance of effective food safety programming.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merieux-nutrisciences-announces-acquisition-of-food-technology-consulting-in-canada-301709145.html

SOURCE Merieux NutriSciences

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c7522.html

You just read:

Mérieux NutriSciences Announces Acquisition of Food Technology Consulting in Canada

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.