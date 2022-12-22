Cold Pressed Oil Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the cold pressed oil market are Statfold Seed Oils Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Bunge Limited, Cargill Inc., China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited, Naissance Natural Healthy Living, Gramiyum Wood Pressed Oils, FreshMill Oils, The healthy Home Economist, Lala Group, Dabur Ltd., Max Care, DiSano Foods, Anjali Sesame Oils.

The global cold pressed oil market is expected to grow from $25.52 billion in 2021 to $27.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $34.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.

The cold pressed oil market consists of sales of olive oil, sesame oil, avacado oil, and flakeseeds oil.Values in this market are â€˜factory gateâ€™ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Cold-pressed oil refers to a method of oil extraction where the oilseeds are crushed and pressed to extract oil.The entire process involves pressure and no heat and that is what makes the oil healthier than any other form.

Cold-pressed oils are extracted from oilseeds including sunflower, canola, coconut, sesame seed, or olive without applying heat. The cold press method involves crushing the seeds or nuts and forcing out the oil through pressure.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the cold pressed oil market in 2021. The regions covered in the cold pressed oil market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values â€" that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The main types of products on cold pressed oil are coconut oil, palm oil, ground nut oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, and others.Palm oil is the edible oil that is extracted from the pulp of the fruit of the oil palms.

The various distribution channels include hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. It is in several applications such as food industry, agriculture, and cosmetics and personal care industry.

The rise in health awareness among individuals is expected to propel the cold-pressed oil market growth going forward.Awareness-raising is the process that seeks to inform and educate people about a topic or issue with intention of influencing their attitudes, behaviors, and beliefs toward the achievement of a defined purpose or goal.

People nowadays have started to become more aware of their health, especially when it comes to good food hygiene and certain lifestyle choices.Cold-pressed oil can be used for cooking, and it is best for foods cooked on low/medium heat.

Cold-pressed oils provide health benefits in addition to meeting basic nutritional requirements.They are functional products that contain a variety of bioactive substances.

Aside from nutritional and health benefits, cold-pressed oils also improve skin and add flavor to food. For instance, according to The Barbecue Lab, a US-based barbecue restaurant, in 2022, 93% of Americans want to eat healthily, and 63% of consumers say they try to eat healthy food most or all of the time. Therefore, the rise in health awareness among individuals is driving the growth of the cold-pressed oil market.

The development of innovative processes have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the cold-pressed oil market.Major companies operating in the cold-pressed oil market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, In April 2022, Botanic Innovations, a U.S.-based producer of highly specialized oils and powders from some of the most nutritious plants in the world, launched the NatureFRESH Cold Press Process, a naturally gentle and sustainable process. All of their seed oils and powders are extracted using this gentle, all-natural process. The NatureFRESH Cold Press processes the yields of seed oils in their purest formâ€"no chemicals, no solvents, and no preservatives. Cool processing temperatures help to preserve the natural characteristics and powerful nutritional benefits of the seeds.

In June 2019, Patanjali Ayurved, an Indian conglomerate holding company acquired Ruchi Soya for $53.17 million. Through this acquisition, Patanjali would acquire edible oil plants, and soyabean oil brands such as Mahakosh and Ruchi Gold and would become a major player in the soyabean oils and other edible oils and Ruchi Gold. Ruchi Soya is an India-based manufacturer and marketer of a healthy range of edible oils and a pioneer of soya foods.

The countries covered in the cold pressed oil market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The cold-pressed oil market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cold-pressed oil market statistics, including cold-pressed oil industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with cold-pressed oil market share, detailed cold-pressed oil market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cold pressed oil industry. This cold-pressed oil market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

