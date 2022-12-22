Dr. Christopher Ames to Join Aclarion as a Key Opinion Leader Surgeon Advisor

Broomfield, CO, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aclarion, Inc., ("Aclarion" or the "Company") ACON ACONW))), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that Dr. Christopher Ames, Director of Spinal Deformity and Spine Tumor Surgery and Co-Director of the Combined High Risk Spine Service, the Neurospinal Disorders Program, and the UCSF Spine Center at the University of California at San Francisco will advise the company as a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) nationally.

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a leading cause of opioid addiction in the U.S. and the single most expensive diagnosis in the United States. Aclarion's Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

Dr. Ames is joining the effort to bring greater clarity to the diagnosis of chronic low back pain through the Aclarion KOL program. "Diagnosing pain has been a conundrum in the treatment of spinal disorders for decades. A decision support tool like Nociscan will be an important addition to better understanding spinal disorders and should enhance physicians' diagnosis, which will directly impact patient outcomes," stated Dr. Ames. "Leveraging innovations like Nociscan to objectively measure pain biomarkers is a dramatic step forward in the evolution of understanding and treating chronic low back pain."

"Aclarion is advancing the intersection between data and healthcare addressing the costly disabling condition of chronic low back pain (cLBP). Dr. Ames is one of the foremost thinkers translating data driven applications to real patient care," said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. "We are thrilled to have him on our KOL team and look forward to his many contributions that we expect will drastically improve Nociscan and its clinical application."

In addition to previously published clinical evidence, Aclarion recently announced inclusion of Nociscan in the pivotal National Institutes of Health funded trial, Biomarkers for the Evaluation of Spine Treatments, which will include two hundred patients across seven leading academic teaching institutions in the United States. Also, in December 2022, Aclarion announced the addition of a new patent to address anaerobic bacteria that can seed into the intervertebral disc, proliferate, and accelerate painful disc degeneration. Collectively, these prior and current initiatives illustrate the importance of Aclarion's disruptive innovation to the spine industry.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy ("MRS"), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Prospectus dated April 21, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25, 2022 under Rule 424(b)(4), as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

646.823.8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jodi Lamberti

SPRIG Consulting

612.812.7477

jodi@sprigconsulting.com