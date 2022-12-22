Finding for Recovery Issued Against Akron-Canton Regional Airport Authority Employees Over Improper Overtime Payments

Columbus – A finding for recovery of $7,570 was issued against more than two dozen employees of the Akron-Canton Regional Airport Authority after they were paid for overtime hours worked during weeks when they also claimed paid leave, contrary to the Authority’s policies, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Tuesday.

The issue was identified as part of a review of the Airport Authority’s financial activities in 2021. A copy of the full report is available online via Audit Search.

Under the Airport Authority’s adopted Personnel Policy and Procedure Manual, employees are to be paid one and one-half times their regular rate for “time actually worked in excess of 40 hours per week.” The policy specifically noted, for the purposes of overtime, “paid sick leave, paid vacation and lunch periods shall not be considered time worked.”

However, auditors determined that 30 employees received overtime pay, with values ranging from $8 to $1,085, without consideration of paid sick and/or vacation leave used during the same week.

The employees involved, along with the Vice President of Finance and Administration James Krum and the Airport Authority’s Bonding Company, are jointly and severally liable for Thursday’s finding for recovery.

In their official response to the audit, the Airport Authority noted that it has a corrective plan in place to remedy the overpayment of overtime compensation and an updated employee handbook that “should eliminate future issues from arising.”

