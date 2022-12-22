Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,660 in the last 365 days.

Jonathan Peterson Named Wildlife Officer of the Year

Jonathan Peterson, North Dakota Game and Fish Department district game warden in Devils Lake, is the state’s 2022 Wildlife Officer of the Year. Johnson was honored recently by Shikar-Safari Club International, a private conservation organization that annually recognizes outstanding wildlife officers in each state.

In a nomination letter sent to Shikar-Safari, chief warden Scott Winkelman said Peterson’s district contains North Dakota’s largest natural lake, Devils Lake.

“The Devils Lake region is known for its year-round fishing and fall waterfowl hunting. Warden Peterson patrols by vehicle, boat, ATV/UTV and snowmobile to accomplish his enforcement goals in all four seasons,” Winkelman said. “He works diligently to be in the right place at the right time to promote safety and deter violators. He has been a very effective and efficient game warden by building relationships with landowners, who in turn don’t hesitate to call him when violations are occurring. Warden Peterson is an asset to not only our department but to North Dakota in the protection of our natural resources.”

You just read:

Jonathan Peterson Named Wildlife Officer of the Year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.