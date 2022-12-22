Jonathan Peterson Named Wildlife Officer of the Year

Jonathan Peterson, North Dakota Game and Fish Department district game warden in Devils Lake, is the state’s 2022 Wildlife Officer of the Year. Johnson was honored recently by Shikar-Safari Club International, a private conservation organization that annually recognizes outstanding wildlife officers in each state.

In a nomination letter sent to Shikar-Safari, chief warden Scott Winkelman said Peterson’s district contains North Dakota’s largest natural lake, Devils Lake.

“The Devils Lake region is known for its year-round fishing and fall waterfowl hunting. Warden Peterson patrols by vehicle, boat, ATV/UTV and snowmobile to accomplish his enforcement goals in all four seasons,” Winkelman said. “He works diligently to be in the right place at the right time to promote safety and deter violators. He has been a very effective and efficient game warden by building relationships with landowners, who in turn don’t hesitate to call him when violations are occurring. Warden Peterson is an asset to not only our department but to North Dakota in the protection of our natural resources.”